BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

