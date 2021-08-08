Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

