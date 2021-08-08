Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. 823,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

