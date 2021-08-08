Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $76.56 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

