BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

