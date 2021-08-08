Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $403,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
