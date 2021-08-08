Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.96 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.