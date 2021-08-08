Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,145,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48.

