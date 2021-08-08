Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.02.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.08 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.