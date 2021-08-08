Brookstone Capital Management Takes $355,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $87.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

