Brookstone Capital Management Invests $401,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TAK opened at $16.30 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

