Brookstone Capital Management Invests $318,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

