Brookstone Capital Management Invests $309,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

