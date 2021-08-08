Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

NYSE:FOF opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

