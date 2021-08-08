Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 325,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

