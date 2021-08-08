Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BEPC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

