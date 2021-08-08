Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

