Brokers Issue Forecasts for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

