Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $26.00

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,492,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.