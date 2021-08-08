Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $197.57

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.03. 1,222,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,226. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

