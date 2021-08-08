Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $13.15

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.