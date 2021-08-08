Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $19.88

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LAC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 3,130,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

