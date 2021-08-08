Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Price Target at C$48.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.77.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.1548248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

