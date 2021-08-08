Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT at $28.67

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 233,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

