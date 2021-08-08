Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $249.27

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.74. The stock had a trading volume of 442,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.63. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $250.24.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

