Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $30.86

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HARP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,283. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

