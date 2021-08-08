Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $7.38

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

