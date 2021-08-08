Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target at $38.86

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $543.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.