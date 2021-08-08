Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,446,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

