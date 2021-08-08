Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $352.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.50 million and the highest is $364.20 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.29 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

