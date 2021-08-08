Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $8.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.12 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

