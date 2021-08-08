Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.96.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

