Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.96.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

