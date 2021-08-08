Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $206.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.83 million and the lowest is $192.90 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $822.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,207. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

