Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.06. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

