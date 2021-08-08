Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 696,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

