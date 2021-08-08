Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,417. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

