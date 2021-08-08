Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

MOTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 342,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

