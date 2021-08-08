Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 289,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

