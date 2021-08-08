Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.35 Million

Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report $784.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.90 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,430.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.02.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 30,680,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.