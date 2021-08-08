Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 1,832,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

