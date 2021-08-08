British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 489,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

