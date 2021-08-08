BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

