Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 13,328,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

