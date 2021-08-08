Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

