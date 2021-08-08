Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,432. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

