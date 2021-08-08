Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

