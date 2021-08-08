Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

