Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 3,584,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,261. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares valued at $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

