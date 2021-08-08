Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $632.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.51. The firm has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.