Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $539,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. 1,558,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

